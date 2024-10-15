Board of Health announces Interim Commissioner of Health

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Board of Health has announced that Steve Davis, MD, will be the new Interim Commissioner of Health, according to a statement from the Board of Health Chair Majd Jabbour.

The statement says, "As a result of his leadership and commitment, Kentucky established early childhood development programs that include Birth Defects Prevention, Home Visiting Program for improved pregnancy outcomes (HANDS), Healthy Start in Child Care, Immunizations for Underinsured Children, Early Childhood Mental Health, and Oral Health for Children. He was instrumental in developing six Diabetes Centers of Excellence across the state. These sites provided education in the management and treatment of diabetes, resulting in better outcomes for Kentucky’s diabetic population."

Jabbour said that Dr. Davis served as the medical director and that his experience in the medical field ensures that he is, "poised to lead us into our next chapter."

LEX 18 has previously reported on the search for the new health commissioner.