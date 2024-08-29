Despite thousands spent, search for Fayette health commissioner position continues

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Since former Lexington-Fayette County Health Department commissioner Dr. Kraig Humbaugh retired at the end of 2021, the department has struggled to fill his place.

Two commissioners have been hired since, but both left months later.

The most recent leg of the search began in September 2022, broken up briefly by the hiring of Dr. Sheila Owens-Collins for the position. She was fired three months into the job.

After her firing, the health department paid her $95,709.84 in a settlement, plus the costs of breaking her Lexington housing lease and moving her belongings back out of state, according to records obtained by LEX 18 through the open records act. The settlement was due to contract requirements, board of health chair Majd Jabbour told LEX 18.

The department has an interim commissioner for now, but the permanent commissioner job remains open.

When the search began in September 2022, the health department hired a consulting firm, 20/twenty Strategic Consultants, to help find candidates. In total, the consultant company’s services will cost the department $45,000 – a one-time fee that did not have to be made again after Owens-Collins’ hiring and quick exit.

Since Owens-Collins left, the department has also spent $5,644 in food and lodging to bring candidates to Lexington.

So why, after the various costs, does the health department still not have a permanent commissioner?

“There were many factors,” Jabbour said. “As you all know we've had two commissioners who didn't last long in that position … but also we wanted to make sure that we made the right decision, do our due diligence as the board. Because we are held accountable by the community, by the public.”

Jabbour also said that finding ways for all 13 volunteer members of the board of health to meet and vet candidates has been a challenge.

Since becoming chair of the board in July, Jabbour said he has streamlined the process and hopes they can have a commissioner in place by the end of the year.

“We are funded through taxpayer money and that's something for me that's very personal, and we want to make sure that money is being used correctly,” Jabbour said.

Jabbour said that the ongoing search for a permanent commissioner has not affected the day to day operations of the health department.

“I have not seen morale affected, I have not seen operations affected,” Jabbour said. “But maybe a lot of people are asking those questions and rightfully so. We're asking also those questions, we want to make sure things are done correctly.”