Body found in a Casey County pond amid search for missing 28-year-old man

CASEY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX18) — A deceased male was found in a pond in Casey County on Saturday afternoon, according to the Casey County Coroner.

Casey County Coroner Mike Brown says he was called to a pond off of Deany Vanoy Road, eight miles west of Liberty, at 1:52 p.m. on Saturday for a deceased male.

The body found in the pond in Casey County is where the search for a missing man, 28-year-old Jacob Ring, was taking place.

Brown has not confirmed that the deceased male is Ring. He says the body is in advanced decomposition, but was able to be identified by other means.

The identity of the male will be released once the next of kin is contacted. He has been transferred to Frankfort for an autopsy.

We will update you once we learn more.