Casey County crews cover 114 miles in search for missing 28-year-old man

CASEY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Casey County rescue teams, K9 units and drone crews searched more than 114 miles of rugged terrain for 28-year-old Jacob Ring but did not find him.

Rescue crews in Casey County, Kentucky, conducted an extensive search operation on Feb. 28 for Jacob Ring, a missing 28-year-old man, covering more than 114 miles of mixed wooded and agricultural terrain without locating him.

The Liberty-Casey County Rescue Squad coordinated the effort alongside Casey County Emergency Management, Somerset Fire & Rescue Team, K9 units, drone teams, law enforcement, EMS standby personnel and members of the public from Maysville.

An Incident Command Post was reportedly established near KY 70 and Highway 206 in the Brown Gate area.

Search crews deployed five ground teams conducting grid and foot searches, K9 cadaver dogs in wooded ridge systems and near structures, and drone and UAS teams performing large-perimeter aerial sweeps using thermal and visual imaging, officials reported. GPS mapping and documentation of all search tracks and marked areas were also conducted throughout the operation.

Teams searched mixed wooded and agricultural terrain south and southwest of KY 70 and Highway 206, as well as steep ridge systems north and northeast of the highway. Ground searchers walked a combined 114.6 miles, not including K9 handlers and dogs, according to officials.

Crews encountered steep slopes, dense vegetation and large acreage during the search. Despite the challenges, all areas were systematically searched and documented.

No confirmed contact was made with Ring and no confirmed personal effects were located. The case remains open and active pending further investigative developments, officials added.

Ring was reportedly last seen on Jan. 22 at around 10:30 a.m. in the Creston Water Spur and Highway 206 area.