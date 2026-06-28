Body of missing Ashland woman recovered from Grayson Lake

GRAYSON LAKE, Ky. (LEX News) — The body of a missing 19-year-old in Carter County was found Sunday afternoon, according to Kentucky State Police.

The body of Marly Kinney, 19, of Ashland, Kentucky, was recovered from Grayson Lake at 3:45 p.m. on Sunday, nearly four days after she was reported missing.

State police say her family has been notified, and the Carter County Coroner responded to the scene. The cause of death will be determined by the State Medical Examiner's Office in Frankfort.

A missing persons report details a female passenger did not return with a group of friends on a rented pontoon boat at Grayson Lake Marina. Game wardens with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources led an exhaustive search for Kinney following that report.

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Search efforts focused on the water and shoreline and included boats, Ashland Fire Department divers, sonar, Kentucky State Police helicopters, drones, UTVs/ATVs, and K9 and cadaver dogs.

Multiple county and state law enforcement agencies, first responders and volunteers assisted in the search.

Agencies assisting Kentucky Fish and Wildlife included Kentucky State Police, Ashland Fire Department, Grayson Fire Department, Carter County Emergency Management, Boyd County Emergency Management, Elliott County Sheriff's Office, Elliott County Emergency Management, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kentucky State Parks rangers, Lexington Fire Department, Sandy Hook Fire Department, England Hill Fire Department and more than 50 local volunteers.

This is an ongoing investigation.