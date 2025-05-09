Body of missing boater recovered following multi-day search on Laurel Lake

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Officials in Laurel County have confirmed that the body of 26-year-old John Myrick, a man who went missing after his boat capsized on Sunday, has been recovered.

Laurel County Deputy Sheriff and Public Affairs Officer Gilbert Acciardo confirmed that Myrick's body was recovered at 3:30 p.m. Friday.

The news comes after the multi-day search continued into Friday where more than five crews worked in what officials called a recovery mission.

Myrick reportedly fell from the boat around 12:15 p.m. May 3 after strong currents pulled it underwater near the 312 bridge in Southern Laurel County. Another man in the boat with Myrick at the time of the incident made it safely to shore.

According to previous reporting by LEX 18, searchers were dragging the lake on tethered boats and utilizing sonar to search near the dam due to the dangerous conditions caused by the current and debris in the water.

