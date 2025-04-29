Body of missing man recovered from the Cumberland River

CUMBERLAND RIVER, Ky. (LEX 18) — The body of a missing man has been recovered from the Cumberland River.

The London-Laurel Rescue Squad reports that they responded to a request for mutual aid from the Whitley/Laurel Emergency Management Director to assist in the search of the river on Monday morning around 11 a.m. The body was recovered Tuesday morning.

"Rescue squad utilized the ROV and swift water boats to search up and down the river where he was last seen,": LLRS said.

LLRS said that multiple agencies spent Monday and Tuesday searching for the man, including Woodbine Fire and REScue, the Whitley County EMS, and the Corbin Fire Department.