1 found dead in body of water on Walden Drive

Update: Sept. 22 at 6:10 p.m.

According to Lexington Police, authorities received a call to Walden Drive near City National Bank at approximately 3:40 p.m. for an individual found dead in a body of water.

The body was transported to the Fayette County Coroner's Office, and cause of death is currently unknown.

The Lexington Fire Department assisted in the recovery of the body.

The incident remains under investigation.

Update: Sept. 22 at 5:42 p.m.

Walden Drive has now reopened.

ORIGNAL STORY:

The Fayette County Coroner is on scene on Walden Drive near City National Bank where a body has been removed.

A large police presence remains in the area, and that section of roadway remains shut down.

This is a developing story. More information will be updated as it becomes available.

