Bodycam: LMPD officer helps save man considering 'ending his life' on Big Four Bridge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Bodycam footage from the Louisville Metro Police Department is detailing the actions of an officer who helped save an individual who was "considering ending his life" life earlier this year.

According to LMPD, Officer McKinley responded to the Big Four Bridge on March 1 for reports of a person in mental crisis who was considering jumping from the bridge.

"I may have only met you just a few minutes ago, but I do care about you," McKinley can be heard telling the individual in the video.

WATCH: LMPD officer helps save man considering 'ending his life' on Big Four Bridge

LMPD officer helps save man considering 'ending his life' on Big Four Bridge

McKinley sat with the individual for nearly an hour, offering support and eventually helping the individual make the "courageous decision to step back to safety."

"Through patience, empathy, and determination, he built trust and offered hope during an incredibly difficult moment," the agency wrote on social media.

Those struggling with their mental health are encouraged to text or call the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

