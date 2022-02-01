Bomb Threat at Kentucky State University

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State University is under lockdown due to a bomb threat made Tuesday morning.

According to a release from the university, officials are working with police to evaluate the situation.

In-person classes have been canceled and students are asked to stay in their dorm rooms until an all-clear is issued. Everyone on campus is advised to shelter in place until more information is available.

The university has suspended all operations until further notice. Students are asked to attend classes virtually and employees work remotely. Essential staff should report to work and are required to show visible identification at all times.

According to the Associated Press, at least six historically Black universities responded to bomb threat the day prior. Officials reported threats Monday at Albany State University in Georgia; Howard University in Washington, D.C.; Bowie State University in Maryland; Southern University and A&M College in Louisiana; Bethune-Cookman University in Florida; and Delaware State University. All are historically Black institutions.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.