Bourbon barrel art auctioned off for a good cause

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky Derby might be over, but there are still plenty of people celebrating horse racing. Friday night in Downtown Lexington, people bid on horse racing art for a good cause.

At The Jockey pub, it was a celebration of artwork, horses, and bourbon.

"This is kind of like a gateway for me, it's a vessel to just explain myself, to tell myself, to work what's in my mind. It's a good thing to be able to work that through," Kiptoo Tarus said.

Tarus is one of ten local artists who lent their talents to the Fayette Alliance. They each painted a horse racing scene on a bourbon barrel and barrel head to auction off for the organization.

"We do advocacy at city hall for smart growth policies and we work to protect the land that surrounds our vibrant city," said Brittany Roethemeier, executive director of the Fayette Alliance.

Roethemeier said money from this event goes to help put on educational programs about community growth.

"Affordable housing, innovative development and infrastructure here downtown where we are tonight, through the importance of agriculture and farms to our local economy, to economic development," she said.

Kayla Nord and Connor Query also painted pieces for the auction. They're excited to see their art help give back.

"It's really cool to come together in the community and just put something out there that people love and gives back to the surrounding area," Nord said.

"It's always nice to do something for Lexington and give back where we can. If it's something that we're already doing day-to-day, it's easy to help a cause and do what we love," Query said.