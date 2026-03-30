Bourbon County first responders and high school students conduct mass casualty drill for emergencies

BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — First responder agencies across Bourbon County conducted a mass casualty drill simulating a devastating tornado to prepare for real-life emergencies.

The exercise took place Monday inside an old building at Legion Park. It featured a triage unit set up outside, vapor smoke and debris on each level, and specific simulated injuries for each victim.

Students from the Health Science Pathway program at Paris High School, brought by their teacher Amy Majewski, played the roles of the victims.

"The nice thing about these scenarios is we can do life-threatening situations without actually threatening anyone's life," EMS Major Jason Taylor said.

The students were told to scream for help and act injured and distressed. First responders carried those whose simulated injuries prevented them from walking out of the building to the triage area, where mock care was administered. Those playing the role of severely injured victims received full treatment, including moulage.

"The moulage does make it look like they're actually bleeding, actually have to treat it, to see that this person has this injury like they would in real life. Makes it more realistic for the people in the exercise, and for the high schoolers it's more fun for them," Taylor said.

Taylor noted that recent tragedies from natural disasters across Kentucky are the main reason for the training. The drills are a requirement and help agencies prepare for various scenarios, including a bus accident drill the teams conducted in 2024.

"It’s good for us and good for the students who will know what to do if they ever find themselves in this situation," Taylor said. "Something my old chief used to say is, 'we prepare for the worst so we can bring our best."