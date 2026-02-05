Bourbon County horse rescue low on hay due to bitter cold

BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Bourbon County draft horse rescue is now in need after running low on hay.

"Generally horses will eat more when it's this cold because they burn extra calories in order to stay warm, so we've been feeding about 30 to 50% more hay out here for these guys," said Erica Bivens, with Bravehearts Equine Center.

Bivens says during normal weather conditions, it costs just under $2,000 per horse, per year, for hay alone. She said that doesn't include grain, alfalfa, supplements, vet care or farrier care. They need $15,000 to get them through the rest of the winter.

"We try to budget more in the winter time for hay, we know it's tougher to find and it's going to be a little more expensive," said Bivens.

The center has 100 horses - most are draft horses who were saved from slaughter, abuse and neglect. The horses get rehabbed and re-homed when possible.

"They've been kind of used and abused, most of these guys have been work horses their entire lives then once they become either too old or they become sick or injured in some way, and they cannot work any longer, that's when so many of these guys are essentially thrown away," said Bivens.

If you'd like to support Bravehearts Equine Center, click here for the link to their GoFundMe.