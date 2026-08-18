Bourbon County officials ask for the public's help in trailer theft case

BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Officials in Bourbon County are searching for the person who stole a box trailer from the road department.

According to a Facebook post by the Bourbon County Fiscal Court, someone cut off the lock to a back gate to steal the trailer. They say the trailer belongs to the Sheriff's department.

Investigators believe the theft happened sometime during the day on Saturday, August 15.

The post says if the trailer is not found soon the county may have to end their limb drop off program that is helping clear debris following the recent storms in the area.

If you have any information about what happened contact the Bourbon County Sheriff's Office at (859) 987-2130 or the Road Department at (859) 987-2148.