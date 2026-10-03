Suspect apprehended by US Marshals in Lexington mother's hit-and-run death

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX News) — A suspect has been taken into custody in connection with the hit-and-run death of a Lexington mother at a Pilot Travel Center in Mount Sterling, according to officials with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

The United States Marshals Service took the suspect into custody on Saturday. The person has not been publicly identified, but the sheriff's office says more information "will be released at a later date."

Provided to WLEX Felicia G. Joseph

The victim was Felicia G. Joseph, 36, of Lexington. Montgomery County Coroner Jimmy Adams said Joseph was struck by a vehicle on Tuesday near the Pilot Travel Center on Owingsville Road (U.S. 60) off Interstate 64. The roadway was closed for several hours while investigators processed the scene.

While the sheriff's office has classified the case as a criminal investigation, Joseph's family took to social media to call it a "targeted attack."

Janet Martin, Joseph's mother, said her family is struggling to come to grips with the loss.

“Felicia was a vivacious, bold, loving woman with a huge heart and a strong spirit. She was only 36 years old, and she had so much more life left to live.



Her birthday is Sunday, and we just wish she was here to celebrate it with us.



Felicia didn’t have an easy life, but she had an incredible fighting spirit. She fought through some very difficult things and became a strong, capable woman. She deserved the chance to keep living, to watch her children grow up, and to celebrate so many more birthdays.



Our family is devastated. Her children are now without their mother, and we are struggling to comprehend a loss that feels impossible.



We aren’t going to discuss the circumstances of her death while the investigation is ongoing.



What I want people to remember is Felicia. She was bold. She was loving. She was a fighter. She was a mother. And she was deeply loved.” Janet Martin, mother

Joseph would have turned 37 this Sunday.

The sheriff's office credited the Mount Sterling Police Department, Kentucky State Police and the United States Marshals Service for their help in the investigation.

A GoFundMe has been set up to support Joseph's family.

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