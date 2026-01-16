BourbonCon celebrates Kentucky's signature spirit, addresses industry challenges

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Bourbon enthusiasts are raising their glasses this weekend at the 4th annual BourbonCon in Lexington, where 43 distilleries are showcasing their craft despite facing industry-wide financial pressures.

The event, running through Saturday with tickets starting at $159, offers culinary experiences, classes, and tastings from dozens of Kentucky distilleries.

Among the featured brands is First West Bourbon, a father-son operation inspired by the Commonwealth's earliest bourbon bottles. Eric Timmerman, vice president of sales for First West Bourbon by 15 Stars, called the bourbon "exquisite."

"What Rick and Ricky are doing is so different when it comes to blending the bourbon and the bottle, so it's a unique experience, steeped in Kentucky history and tradition," Timmerman said.

Craft distilleries like Lexington-based Ten Day Bourbon, created by medical professionals, are also finding success. Despite being only a few years old, Ten Day Bourbon has already won awards at the Kentucky Bourbon Awards.

"We find that a lot of consumers want something that's niche, not the big brands anymore," said co-founder David Thornton.

The bourbon industry has faced challenges from tariffs and decreasing demand, but craft companies are adapting. Jeff Clemens, director of special events and entertainment at Marriott Lexington Griffin Gate, acknowledged the difficulties.

"It's been a tough year, but they're adjusting, they're finding ways to do it differently," Clemens said.

"The barrel prices have come down, so that has helped us," added Thornton. "Our next round of releases will actually be able to bring our retail price down. So that's gonna help because consumers have really started looking at the price of bourbon."

Despites challenges, BourbonCon representatives say the state's signature industry is still going strong.

"Ticket sales are up, that's good. That means there's a lot of interest in the bourbon industry," Clemens said.