Bowling Green man wins $50,000 on KY Lottery after wife picks winning ticket

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Officials with the Kentucky Lottery announced that a Bowling Green man is celebrating a $50,000 win on a Kentucky Scratch-Off after his wife picked the winning ticket.

Jeremy Owen explained to lottery officials that he stopped for gas at Chevron Gas in Bowling Green and decided to purchase the KY Lottery's Deluxe Crossword Doubler Scratch-Off ticket.

Further, Owen told officials that his wife was the one who chose that specific ticket, resulting in a $50,000 win.

"She likes the Crossword tickets. I don’t,” Owen said.

Lottery officials said that Owen completed 10 words in game one to win the game's top prize.

Owen, along with his wife, drove to lottery headquarters on Feb. 12 where he received a check for $35,555 after taxes. He told officials that he plans on saving the money.

According to officials, Chevron Gas is set to receive $500 for selling the winning ticket.