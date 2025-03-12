Boyd County man charged with murder following early morning shooting

ASHLAND, Ky. (LEX 18) — One man is dead and another has been charged with his murder following an early morning shooting at the Bluegrass Inn.

According to Ashland Police, authorities were dispatched to the motel on Winchester Avenue around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning, where they found an adult male with a gunshot wound in the parking lot. That man was airlifted to a hospital in West Virginia, where he later died.

An investigation led to the arrest of Christopher Frederick Hammond, who has been charged with murder. According to police, the incident is isolated between the two individuals, who were in a verbal discussion prior to the shooting.

Hammond is booked in the Boyd County Detention Center.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Ashland Police Department at 606-385-3273.

