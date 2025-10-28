Boyle County couple learns they won $50,000 on Powerball ticket during vacation

(LEX 18) — A Boyle County couple is celebrating after they won $50,000 on a Kentucky Lottery Powerball ticket.

According to the Kentucky Lottery, the couple made the discovery during a family vacation nearly six weeks after they purchased the ticket in Kentucky. Steve Lynn and his family were reportedly on vacation in St. Augustine Beach, Florida when they learned the good news.

“I had like 1,200 emails,” Lynn's wife said. “He fell asleep, so I figured it was a good time to sit there and go through my emails because the kids were at the beach and the pool.”

That's when Lynn's wife found the Sept. 7 email from the Kentucky Lottery that confirmed they had won $50,000.

She told lottery officials that she almost deleted the email, believing it was "a scam or something."

"I immediately logged into my (Lottery) account and there it was. I had to look at it a couple of times. Then he woke up, and I told him,” she added.

Lynn said their drive back to Kentucky was “a little bit easier. We had plenty of gas money.”

The couple went on to claim their $36,000 after taxes, officials reported.

The win, officials noted, is part of the historic Sept. 6 $1.8 billion Powerball drawing. Currently, there are still three unclaimed tickets from the historic prize in circulation: two $50,000 tickets sold in London and Lebanon and a $1 million ticket sold in Owensboro.