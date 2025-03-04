'Breakfast should be a school supply:' Recognizing National School Breakfast Week

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — It's National School Breakfast Week, which celebrates a nutritious start to the day for all students.

At Conkwright Elementary School in Clark County, a good day starts with a good breakfast.

LEX 18 was there as Miss Larissa's first grade students received breakfast delivered straight to their door. It's called Breakfast in the Classroom.

"It's an alternative way to deliver the most important meal of the day," said John Cain, Feeding Kentucky's Kentucky Kids Eat program director.

He says the positive impacts of school breakfast include academic, health, and behavioral benefits.

"And it just makes good sense because we know a child that is hungry will struggle to focus and to concentrate and cannot achieve as well as they should," he said. "So just like desks, textbooks, breakfast should be a school supply."

There are concerns over proposals in Congress that include $12 billion in cuts to school breakfast and lunch. The Food Resource & Action Center estimates that could impact more than 600 schools in Kentucky and 360,000 kids across the state.

"What we should be encouraging Congress to do is expand them, not cut them," Cain said.

At Conkwright, school breakfast is currently free for all kids because of the Community Eligibility Provision.