Breaking down barriers: Kentucky State University program helping diversify bourbon industry

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — A trailblazing program at Kentucky State University breaks down barriers to teach students how to ferment and distill.

After four years, the HBCU says it is progressing in diversifying the multi-billion dollar industries.

Marcus Wilkerson is one of several students who decided to step into the classroom after years away.

"It was definitely a step up in the right direction for me," said Wilkerson.

Already a part of the fermentation industry, Wilson says his goal was to learn more about his passion and expand his honey probiotic soda business, Junbug LLC.

"I love the idea of adding value to something that grows native to my area," he said.

The USDA awarded the College of Agriculture, Communities and the Environment a grant to start the fermentation and distillation certificate program in 2020.

The one-year program offers four courses and is open to college students attending KSU or workers who are already in the distillation and fermentation industries and want to expand their skills.

According to the Kentucky Distillers Association, with KSU located in Frankfort, the university is in the largest bourbon-producing area in the world, contributing to a nearly $9 billion industry.

"It was designed to be as inclusive to let anyone walking in with absolutely no background but some passion," said Avinash Topè, Interim Director of the college and Lead Scientist. "The idea is to hold your hand and get you in," said Topè.

They are aware of inequities and hope the programs help diversify an industry Black people have long been a part of. Topè says there have been several success stories of students.

"It is growing, but it is not anywhere as much as we would like to see, especially knowing the historical significance of the Black community being so heavily involved," said Topè.

The stories of Black people in the industry in Tennessee and Kentucky went untold for years. Slaves often made up the majority of the whiskey workforce in Kentucky.

"Somewhere along the line, I think that chain has broken down, so this program will help us revive that interest again," said Topè.