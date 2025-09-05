Breaking the stigma: Community gathers for mental health awareness

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Local leaders and mental health organizations gathered at the Robert F. Stephens Courthouse downtown Thursday evening for a community event focused on suicide prevention awareness during September's Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. The gathering served as a reminder that people experiencing mental health crises are not alone.

The event marked a significant shift in how communities approach mental health discussions.

"What's so amazing is that the conversation is being had now, finally," said Jamie Palumbo, Suicide Prevention Lead in Kentucky for Moms Demand Action. "It was a topic that wasn't talked about. And I think there was also a stigma that, if you talk about this issue, that it would raise the rate. When in fact now, all the studies show that when you talk about suicide prevention, mental health, that lowers the rate."

According to the Kentucky Injury Prevention and Research Center, more than 800 people died by suicide in Kentucky in 2023. In response to these statistics, local leaders and mental health resources decided to host their first-ever evening event dedicated to sharing crisis resources with the community.

More than a dozen organizations participated in the courthouse plaza gathering, including the Lexington Police Department, the Fayette County Sheriff's Office, 988, and Lexington Survivors of Suicide. The event brought together resources for diverse communities, including veterans, BIPOC communities, Hispanic/Latino communities, LGBTQ+ individuals, and farmers.

"What is so amazing is having so many demographics represented," said Palumbo, "It's an expansive amount of resources we'll be able to share with this alliance to get the information out, and now it's so much more accessible."

The organizations shared resources for families grieving loved ones, information on identifying signs of mental health crises, and guidance on where to turn for help.

Tai Punsuchart, 988 Coordinator with New Vista Emergency Services, emphasized the importance of normalizing these conversations: "People don't like to talk about it, but we're trying to make it okay for us to talk about suicide and getting mental health. We want people to feel okay about talking about it."

