Breathitt County community rallies to support family of Jayden Spicer with fundraiser, donations

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Breathitt County community is coming together to remember 10-year-old Jayden Spicer through donations and support for his family.

The tragic death of Jayden has deeply affected the close community, with residents finding ways to honor his memory and help his family during this difficult time.

"It's definitely been a scary feeling. It's had me sick to my stomach. It's made me want to hold my babies closer and tighter," said Breonnah Kidd, a local mother who is helping collect donations for Jayden's headstone.

Kidd, who has children of her own, felt compelled to help after hearing about Jayden's death.

"It's been very difficult. There were nights that we didn't sleep, because like I said, I'm a mom myself, and a stepmom. I just couldn't imagine. And so it was just -- it was very difficult," Kidd said.

To help the family, Kidd designed red and blue shirts with the words "Justice for Jayden Spicer" printed on them. The colors were chosen specifically because they were Jayden's favorites, according to family members and friends.

Kidd has already received numerous orders from community members who plan to wear the shirts to a vigil for Jayden scheduled for Saturday, which will be held at Douthitt Park in Jackson at 8:30pm.

All proceeds from the shirt sales will go directly to Breathitt Funeral Home to help pay for Jayden's headstone.

"I truly just want to help," Kidd said. "I could not imagine."

Those wishing to contribute to the headstone fund can contact Breathitt Funeral Home directly by calling (606) 666-2484.

You can also purchase a t-shirt from Breonnah Kidd by contacting her on Facebook: