Breathitt County faces lack of water following flooding

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — While some communities were hit harder by this weekend's flooding, the impacts were felt widely across the region. In Breathitt County, residents now face a significant challenge—lack of running water.

"We were prepared; it was nothing compared to 2022. We dodged a bullet this time," said Jackson Assistant Fire Chief Charles Noble, highlighting that although the flooding wasn't as severe as the previous disaster, it still prompted emergency crews to respond to over 100 rescue calls. Some roads remain closed, and many residents are still without power.

The flooding has now led to complications in water treatment. "When muddy water comes up, it's harder for the plant to treat. Large volumes of water can cause the plant to shut down, requiring a day or two to restart," Noble explained.

The county is currently without running water, prompting officials to distribute cases of water to residents on Monday afternoon.

Donna Southwood expressed her relief at receiving water. "We're getting water because our water has been off now. Thank the Lord that's all we had. You take it for granted is what you do," she said.

Although the recent flooding did not cause homes to float away as it had in past events, the damage and disruption remain significant.

"It's hard enough in this area because there are not enough jobs, and they've worked hard. For something like this to come in and wipe it away, it’s just heartbreaking to see," Southwood added, reflecting on the struggles of her community.

People in need of water can pick up one case per household at several locations, including Jackson City Hall, the Watts-Caney Fire Department, or the VanCleve Fire Department.