Breathitt County Schools closed on Aug. 21 in memory of Jayden Spicer

JACKSON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Breathitt County Schools announced that in remembrance of 10-year-old Jayden Spicer, school will be closed on Aug. 21 to give students, staff, and families the time to grieve the tragic loss.

School officials encouraged the public to wear blue or their favorite superhero attire that represent strength, hope, and resilience in tribute to Jayden.

"Let us stand together, uplift one another, and offer comfort as we navigate this loss—side by side," the release read. "We recognize that healing takes a community, and whether through a shared memory, a quiet moment, or simply being present, your support makes a difference."

School will resume on Friday with regular hours and activities. Officials added that resources will be available for anyone in need when school resumes.