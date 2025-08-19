'Red and blue for Jayden': Law enforcement escort requested for Breathitt Co. boy

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 10-year-old boy from Breathitt County will receive a special honor before he's laid to rest Thursday.

First responders from across Kentucky will participate in a law enforcement escort for Jayden Spicer, accompanying him from the funeral home to the cemetery.

Breathitt County Jailer Joel Gross said dozens of agencies have reached out asking to participate in the funeral procession.

"We're hoping we can really light it up blue and red for Jayden," Gross said.

Gross first posted about the processional earlier this week, asking law enforcement, fire departments, and first responders to join in escorting Spicer from Breathitt Funeral Home to Morlands Cemetery.

Since then, he estimates 40 agencies have volunteered so far. Many will bring several vehicles.

Spicer's favorite colors were red and blue, so Gross says a long line of first responder lights, led by Kentucky State Police, will be a fitting tribute for the boy whose story touched so many.

"It's just so impactful to know people care, not only in our community, but around us. And that's awesome for this little boy," Gross said. "I've had agencies all the way from Oldham to Whitley County, so it's great to know we're getting all this support for Jayden, and he would be so proud I'm sure."

Because Jayden also loved Spider-Man, a special banner will be placed on the front of Gross's vehicle. It reads: "No cape needed to fly high."

Gross says he wants the focus to be on Jayden Thursday as he's led to his final resting place. He will be buried at his grandmother's feet.

Any agencies wanting to participate in the escort can call Gross at 606-568-8285. The vehicles will begin lining up around 1 Thursday afternoon.

