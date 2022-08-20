Breathitt High Football kicks off after floods

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — After weeks of flood recovery, there were some signs of normalcy Friday evening in Breathitt County. The Breathitt High School Bobcats opened their football season against Magoffin County on a field that looked like it might be unusable just a few weeks ago.

"It's kind of hard to believe there was a few feet of water standing here just a few days ago. It was actually kind of a big task for us to get ready for the day, but our community wanted it, needed it. We're just super excited to be here tonight," said Breathitt County Schools Superintendent Phillip Watts

Breathitt County took a hard hit with the floods. This whole area was underwater, as well as parts of downtown nearby, and of course, the hollers to the south.

"They're ready to go! They've really had a tough time the last few weeks. I heard one of them talk to the other one the other day, and he said he was glad to get to come to practice because going on his way home, he gets to drive by all that destruction from the flood, and he said it was kind of depressing, so he's really excited, most of them are really excited to be here," said Breathitt High School Coach Kyle Moore.

Breathitt High School dominated the game, winning 43 to 0. The team hopes to show the state that this community can recover with the ferocity of a Breathitt Bobcat

"We wouldn't have it any other way. We're glad to be home," said Moore.