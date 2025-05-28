Breeders' Cup World Championship will return to Keeneland in 2026

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One of the biggest racing events of the year is coming to Kentucky. The 2026 Breeders' Cup will take place at the iconic Keeneland in Lexington from Oct. 30-31 in 2026, officials announced.

Keeneland last hosted the Breeders' Cup on November 6-7 in 2015, marking the first time the event was held in Keeneland since its inception in 1984. The track also hosted the race in 2020 and 2022.

The Lexington track is undergoing a 100+ million capital construction project which will include a three-level Paddock Building that will extend the length of Saddling Paddock and Walking Ring.

“Keeneland is honored to host the Breeders’ Cup World Championships in 2026, and we’re thrilled to share this global racing celebration with fans from all over the world and with the Lexington community,” Keeneland President and CEO Shannon Arvin said.

“We are especially excited to host guests in our new Paddock Building with further enhanced hospitality experiences. In addition, we will hold our third annual Championship Sale the Wednesday before Breeders’ Cup, a dynamic way to help kick off the week’s festivities. Keeneland and Breeders’ Cup share a strong commitment to showcasing the very best of Thoroughbred racing, and we look forward to helping deliver another world-class event,” Arvin added.

Further, the track will host a Thoroughbred auction that will surround the world championship on Oct. 28, 2026, which will offer ownership opportunities in the world's top breeding stock of horses, according to officials.