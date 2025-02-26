'Brighton was a bright light:' Feb. 26 marks two years since 4-year-old died by fentanyl poisoning

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Wednesday, Feb. 26 marks two years since fentanyl poisoning took the life of a four-year-old in Lexington.

Since Brighton Hendron's tragic death, her mother has made it her mission to spread awareness of the dangers of fentanyl.

Cheyene Helm holds onto memories of her smiling daughter and her bubbly personality through photos.

"Brighton was a bright light," Helm told LEX 18. "She was so kind and so funny and so loving."

Brighton died by fentanyl poisoning while she was staying at a family member's house in February 2023. Multiple people have been charged in her death, but so far no one has been convicted.

"It angers me, and it hurts really bad, that we have yet to see justice in a crime that happened to a four-year-old," Helm said.

The child's legacy lives on through Helm's fight. She started the Bright Light Foundation in her daughter's honor, and late last year, Brighton appeared on a billboard on New Circle Road.

Helm said the billboard is meant to reduce the stigma and raise awareness of the dangers of fentanyl.

"It can easily happen to anyone, if you are not aware of fentanyl, what it is, what it looks like," she said.

Helm said two more billboards will go up next month in Lexington and Danville. She hopes her daughter's face is a sobering reminder of the loss she lives everyday.

"Brighton's love was just different," Helm said. "She was just so special to me, and she is still special to me."

The second annual Families Fighting Fentanyl event is happening May 17 in Lexington. Click here for more information.

