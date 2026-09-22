Bryan Station High School's diversity ambassadors program helps students break language barriers

LEXINGTON, KY. (LEX NEWS) — Navigating a new school can be intimidating for many students, but Bryan Station High School in Lexington is working to change that through its Diversity Ambassadors Program.

The program connects students, teachers and peers while creating a welcoming space for those who may feel intimidated to ask questions or speak up.

"It's been a lot of excitement because you get to help people," senior Diversity Ambassador Yureily Escobar said.

The program trains student ambassadors to serve as interpreters, equipping them with skills that go beyond the classroom.

"It's just a great opportunity for them. They also get trained to be an interpreter. They get trained on the ethics of an interpreter. They get trained on the different types of interpretation styles, and this gives them an opportunity to practice," Marisol Valles, family and community liaison for Bryan Station High School, said.

Interim Executive Principal Rebecca Shearer said the program has made a meaningful difference in how students connect with one another.

"It's been a great program for those students to push into the classrooms and collaborate with those students and give and be a peer helper to them because a lot of times our students, they're more comfortable talking about with students who come from similar backgrounds or share the same language," Shearer said.

Bryan Station also partners with the University of Kentucky through its STEP UP program, which brings UK students to the high school to work alongside the Diversity Ambassadors, with both groups learning interpretation skills together.

"I just felt like helping other students do the same thing would be like a great opportunity not only for me to practice my interpretation skills but also to create better communication between the student and the teacher by breaking that language barrier," UK senior and Diversity Ambassador Nirere Quinte said.

For students in the program, the experience has been both rewarding and challenging.

"I've definitely learned how to like communicate better, but it's also been like a little bit, not overwhelming, but I have been like more nervous to work with students because I've only ever interpreted for my parents, so, um, it's kinda scary just working with new people but like it's still the same concept," senior Bryan Station Diversity Ambassador Alison Cardenas said.

UK sophomore Christian Chavez, who participates through STEP UP, said the fellowship has shaped how he approaches helping others.

"The fellowship has taught me so much about how to be open minded, how to help students, you know, I have the resources available to help students and help them feel comfortable in their classroom," Chavez said.

Currently, 17 seniors are enrolled in the Diversity Ambassadors Program. Valles said the program gives students a sense of purpose.

Senior Diversity Ambassador Jasmin Vazquez said she is focused on the impact the program can have on the students they serve.

"What I'm most looking forward to is seeing students have a good connection with the teacher, with other students. It's just I wanna see them proceed through there," Vazquez said.

For more information, you can contact Mrs. Marisol Valles at marisol.vallesruiz@fayette.kyschools.us or click here.

Ana Medina is committed to covering stories in your community that matter to you. If you have an idea, reach out to her at ana.medina@wlex.tv