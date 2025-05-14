BSMS students throw soaked sponges at teachers to celebrate improved assessment scores

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Bryan Station middle schoolers were living the dream on Wednesday morning as they had the chance to fire wet sponges at their teachers in the school parking lot.

“We want to promote student achievement; we want to promote student growth. We want to get kids excited about their learning and trying their best on assessments,” said Kate Decker, the school’s reading intervention teacher.

For the last 15 years, Decker has made the same deal with students; those who show improvement on their year-over-year state MAP assessment scores will get a chance to throw wet sponges at their teachers.

“They got one toss for every five points of growth,” she explained. “They also got additional tosses for being proficient or distinguished, and they got additional tosses for improvement in math and reading."

Some of the kids got as many as 11 or 12 chances to pelt the teachers. It’s a fun way to close out the school year, and celebrate the improved scores that make a difference in their education.

“It impacts us, it impacts you. Sometimes kids don’t understand the meaning behind these assessments, but these assessments teach us about them, about their progress, about their growth,” Decker stated.

Officials reported that 89 of their 117 traditional students showed progress over the last 12 months, and all 89 took their turn at the sponge toss.

“It was fun. Some people took out their anger,” seventh grader, Justice Garrison joked.

“The more throws they got, that means the more they learned and grew, so I welcome it,” Decker said.