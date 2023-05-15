Buc-ee's to break ground on second Kentucky location, will be the smallest U.S. city to have one

(LEX 18) — Another Buc-ee's is coming to Kentucky.

Buc-ee's will break ground next month on its second Kentucky location in Smiths Grove, off Interstate 65 outside of Bowling Green. The first Buc-ee's in Kentucky opened in Richmond in April of last year.

Located at 4001 Smiths Grove-Scottsville Road, the second Buc-ee's will occupy 53,471 square feet and offer 120 gas pumps.

The groundbreaking will take place on Monday, June 5.

"We are excited to be in Western Kentucky along a beautiful stretch of I-65 between Nashville and Louisville," said Stan Beard of Buc-ee's in a news release. "Smiths Grove will be the smallest town with a Buc-ee's. It has a big heart just like we do, so we'll get along just fine!"

Buc-ee's currently operates 45 stores across Texas and the South. Since beginning its multi-state expansion in 2019, Buc-ee's has opened travel centers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, and Tennessee. Buc-ee's also has plans for store groundbreakings in Colorado and Missouri.