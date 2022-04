RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — It's officially time to grab your beaver nuts and jerky!

Kentucky's first Buc-ee's location is now open in Richmond as of Tuesday morning.

The 53,000-square-foot store has over 120 fuel pumps and is set to bring 175 new jobs to the Richmond area.

Buc-ee's is located at the corner of I-75 and Duncannon Lane.

LEX 18 - Megan Yocum