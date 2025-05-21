Bucket Brigade, insurance help: London’s Lowe’s helping city’s tornado victims

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The cars began pulling into the Lowe’s parking lot shortly after 10 a.m., for today’s Bucket Brigade.

“Today's going to be another 250 buckets with cleaning supplies, bags, water, gloves, things like that,” Chris Setter said. “Anything to help the community out if they need help with clean up,” the Lowe’s store manager in London added.

Most of the city is in recovery mode, four days after an EF-4 tornado ripped across I-75, killing 19 people, while destroying several communities, and large parts of the region’s commuter airport. The victims of this tornado include Lowe’s store associates, and customers who’ve shopped this location many times over the years

“That's what's tugged at us, and made us make sure we're out there, because we see them every day in the store and want to make sure we're here whenever they need us,” Setters said, before grabbing another bucket of items to hand out.

A few hundred feet away, State Farm Insurance agents are seated under a tent waiting for anyone who might have questions or might be ready to begin the claims process.

“Any claims questions we're here to help, and our people are equipped to help with advances and to set (people) up with their lodging as well,” said Angel Armendariz, a claims team manager with State Farm.

Mr. Armendariz said his agents are preparing to be here for at least three weeks, and can handle any line of questioning, even if people just need someone to talk with. He did suggest that recovery begin with filing a claim, so that the process is expedited and victims are protected from potential scams.

“We want our customers to be taken care of as much as they can, and we welcome them to come in,” Armendariz insisted.