Buddy's Pizza owner dies suddenly; GoFundMe launched to support employees

The staff at Buddy's Pizza in Frankfort is keeping the ovens running in honor of their late owner, Mike Hedden, who died suddenly on Feb. 21, 2026, after a short illness. He was 54.

A neighboring business owner has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover bills and employee paychecks while the restaurant's finances are sorted out following his unexpected death.

Hedden opened Buddy's Pizza nearly 20 years ago. This June would have marked the restaurant's official anniversary. He named the restaurant after his late dog, Buddy. His love of dogs is visible throughout the space — the walls are lined with photos of customers' dogs, and the menu features an extra-large pizza called the Great Dane.

Manager Sesami Bradshaw said Hedden's presence was central to everything the restaurant became.

"He was just a big personality downtown and people just came to support that and over time it grew into just a big family of customers," Bradshaw said.

Bradshaw said Hedden poured himself into the business completely.

"There wasn't a part of this business that he wasn't involved in all the time he ran this place — it was his heart and his soul. He put everything into it and that's I think why the community has been so, so loving and supportive of us because they felt that when they came here they felt that from him," Bradshaw said.

Mary Nishimuta, owner of Kentucky Coffeetree Cafe and a neighboring business owner, started the GoFundMe to ease the financial pressure on Hedden's widow, Katie Flynn Hedden, and the restaurant's staff.

"I think it's in the spirit of neighbors helping neighbors. Mike became ill rather suddenly and, as a fellow business owner, I know that bills pile up quickly. The restaurant business really is a thin margin kind of place and I'm also friends with his wife Katie and knowing there's a little bit of a gap there in terms of being able to cover the expenses that were piling up — and so we started a GoFundMe," Nishimuta said.

According to the GoFundMe page, funds raised will help sustain business expenses and ensure employees are paid while accounts remain on hold following Hedden's sudden passing. Hedden is survived by his wife, Katie, and her daughters.

Customers are invited to stop by Buddy's Pizza from 6:30 to 8:30 Thursday February 26 to enjoy a slice and remember their friend.

Bradshaw said the staff is committed to honoring what Hedden built.

"We just really wanna keep his legacy alive because it's such a great one and it's so cool. He was just a cool guy, the coolest guy in the room," Bradshaw said.

The GoFundMe campaign can be found at gofundme.com/f/support-buddys-pizza.