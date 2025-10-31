Buffalo Trace Distillery attracts bourbon lovers and ghost hunters

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — While Buffalo Trace Distillery in Frankfort is known worldwide for its fine bourbon whiskey, the historic facility is attracting another crowd this Halloween.

"We're mixing some spirits with our spirits," said Tyler Adams.

The oldest building at Buffalo Trace dates back to 1792, the same year the Commonwealth of Kentucky joined the United States. With that much history, you'd expect at least a few haunted tales. Adams says ghost stories at Buffalo Trace often begin in Warehouse C.

"It's our oldest warehouse. It's been here since the late 1800s. That's where a lot of our stories come from," Adams said.

Tour guides have reported seeing a figure at the end of a hallway and hearing eerie sounds.

"More than one tour guide has told me about they were going to lock up the warehouse, which means there'd be no one else in there because once it's locked, you can't get out and hearing those boots, walking above them but never able to see anything," Adams said.

Others have reported seeing the ghost of Albert Blanton, who worked his way up to become president of Buffalo Trace in 1921. Some guests believe the Colonel still roams the warehouses, bottling hall, and Stony Point, his former home and office. That building is also where Blanton died in 1959.

But employees believe his spirit is friendly, not frightening.

"I love the stories that happen here and I love hearing about them. I personally haven't seen anything, so I'm here every night hoping I do see something that will convince me," Adams said.

Bourbon lovers interested in haunted history will have to come see for themselves. Adams says guests should keep an open mind.

"There's always something going on, and you have to question, is it the distillery or is it something else," Adams said.

This year, Buffalo Trace invited guests for self-guided night tours at the distillery. This is the second weekend, and all tickets are sold out. They also hosted a giveaway for a private tour of the property with professional paranormal investigators. The winners will be staying at Buffalo Trace this weekend.

