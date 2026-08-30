Buffalo Trace Distillery kicks off Camp Buffalo Trace with 100 sweepstakes winners

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX News) — Buffalo Trace Distillery welcomed its first weekend of guests at Camp Buffalo Trace, capping off a sweepstakes that drew thousands of entries and selected 100 winners.

The camp ran all day Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., giving winners a full day of festivities at the distillery.

The Homeplace General Manager Adams said 10 of the campers were randomly selected to stay overnight for the distillery's glamping experience.

Adams said another set of winners will be chosen for next weekend.