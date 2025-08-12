Buffalo Trace Distillery to open new cafe on grounds in Spring 2026

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Buffalo Trace Distillery is set to open the John G. Carlisle Cafe in Spring 2026, giving the community a dining option on the grounds of the distillery.

A release from the distillery read that the cafe will provide visitors a new experience as they will have the option to enjoy food and drink on site. The cafe will be located on the first floor of the Elmer T. Lee Clubhouse and will be a 4,900-square-foot facility with indoor and porch seating.

The cafe will primarily serve lunch, the distillery detailed, and the menu will feature fresh options including sandwiches, salads, and soups, along with a kid's menu.

“The John G. Carlisle Cafe is an exciting new addition to the Buffalo Trace Distillery visitor experience, allowing our team to connect with guests in a brand new way,” said Tyler Adams, General Manager, Buffalo Trace Distillery. “Offering permanent food and beverage options alongside our complimentary tours and tastings is a natural extension to the Distillery’s legacy of hospitality and craftsmanship. The Cafe will bring a welcoming space that celebrates our history and complements the authentic experience we are known for.”

The namesake of the cafe, John G. Carlisle, played an important role in the passage of the Bottled-in-Bond Act in 1897, the release reported. The law created quality and safety standards for American whiskey.

Construction is underway and the facility is scheduled to open in Spring 2026.

