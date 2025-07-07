Burger Week Begins: Lexington’s two-time defending champ is ready for the rush

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Justin Collister has been planning for this for a couple of months now.

“I’m representing myself and my family and the community of Lexington, so I want to have something healthy going out. i know it's a burger, but we use 90/10 beef (90% lean beef, 10% fat) organic vegetables, then there’s the sweet potato rounds,” the owner of NuHealth said.

Justin also has a championship to defend while going against some of the city’s best burger makers.

“2 years ago, we were people's choice #1, and judge's choice #1. Last year was people's choice #3, so top 3, and judge's choice #1,” he said.

Lexington Burger Week has become an annual tradition across the city with more than 30 restaurants offering a special burger for $7 from July 7 through July 13.

“I usually go during lunch because dinner time it's too crazy. Every lunch day, I’m going to hit one,” Michael Rogers said before sampling Justin’s “Deliciously Sweet Smashburger” at the Richmond Road location.

Michael said he’ll make it to a bout 6 or 7 locations each year, eating only the burger with a cup of water.

“I just want to taste the burger, and I never take it to go, this is part of the experience,” Rogers said.

Justin knows the customer is getting a great price for a burger of this caliber, whether it’s at his spot or any other, but he has tangible proof that it’s been worth it over the years.

“Definitely see the returns year over year, repeat customers, and getting our name out there. I hear chatter,” he said of the publicity his place and the others receive from this week.

“It’s a nice way of getting people out in the community, moving around, seeing things that Lexington has to offer. Because there’s a lot of talent out there in the culinary world,” he added.

For a list of all the restaurants participating in Lexington Burger Week, and to preview their special items, click here: The Burgers | Lexington Burger Week