Burgin City Council votes to take next step on joining planning commission amid data center debate

MERCER COUNTY, Ky. — Burgin City Council took a split vote Tuesday night to join the local planning and zoning commission, a decision supporters say will put regulatory guardrails in place as the city weighs a proposed data center development.

The meeting drew a packed room of supporters and opponents of Project Bluegrass, the proposed data center, along with members of Panattoni, the developer behind the project.

Panattoni representatives faced sharp criticism from residents as they presented their plans. One representative addressed concerns about water use.

The vote to join the planning and zoning commission ended in a tie, with Mayor Joseph Monroe casting the deciding vote in favor. The measure now moves to a second reading.

"To annex any property in the city of Burgin, without some sort of regulatory control in a big mistake," Monroe said.

Monroe said joining the commission will establish rules around data centers.

"It makes things harder but does not kill it," Monroe said.

The council then turned to the draft annexation plan. Before a vote could be taken, two council members left the meeting citing their affiliations and beliefs, leaving the body without a quorum. The vote was pushed to a later date.

The development has drawn scrutiny following the city's attempt to annex more than 1,000 acres in July, which was declared null and void.

Burgin resident Judith Lunsford, who has a farm nearby, said she worries the data center could impact her horses. She celebrated the delayed annexation vote but said the fight is not over.

"I'm feeling good. Prayers are answered. I am really really happy," Lunsford said.

Lunsford said the community must stay engaged to keep pushing back against the project.

"Our best thing is to push, to wait, to keep on pushing it back," Lunsford said.