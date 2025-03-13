Burnside Elementary robotics team heads to world competition in May

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. — The Burnside Elementary robotics team, the Burnside Bots, are looking for help from the community to get the team to Dallas for the world robotics competition.

They are the only team from Kentucky who qualified to be on the global stage.

"There are teams from China, Australia, Japan," said coach Amanda Cox. "This is the world championship."

The team had to win the excellence award at the state competition held in Scott County in order to punch their ticket to the next level.

"It was confirmation to us that all their hard work paid off," said Cox.

Fifth grader Kyleigh Davis was on last year's robotics team, and she competed this year as well.

"My favorite part of being on the robotics team is working with my team mates to solve problems with robots and program them," said Davis.

The team had to design, build, and program robots to play a game. Cox explained that the robots had to collect yellow balls, pass them, and shoot the balls in targets.

They also are judged on their engineering notebook and answer direct questions from judges about their project.

She's asking the community to stand behind the Burnside Bots, to help them pay the $12,000 bill for them to go to worlds May 12-15.

"They've worked so hard but without the community support it's going to be hard to get there"

If you're interested in helping the robotics team, click here to donate and to get more information.