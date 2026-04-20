Richmond's busy Buc-ee's intersection the site of 2 deadly collisions in 2 months

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — A busy Richmond intersection is earning a reputation for being dangerous after multiple deadly accidents in the span of a few months, with the most recent fatality happening over the weekend.

The Richmond Police Department was called to a crash at the intersection of Duncannon Lane and the Buc-ee’s entrance late Friday night.

“Just before midnight they had been dispatched over to an injury collision where three vehicles were involved,” said Makenzie Davis, executive assistant for the Richmond Police Department. “Our collision reconstruction unit is still working on this case.”

Madison County Coroner Jimmy Cornelison said 34-year-old Scott Turner of Somerset was killed in the crash. He said it’s the third fatal crash he’s been to at that site. Before Friday’s deadly crash, another person was killed there at the end of February.

The gas station is popular, but the congestion is a problem noticed by local drivers going to and from Richmond, as well as drivers stopping on their way through Madison County.

“When we’re leaving Michigan we’re stopping, and when we’re on our way home we’re stopping,” said Jay Newcomb, who is driving back to Michigan this time around. “Every Buc-ee’s I’ve been to is just extremely busy.”

Based on his experiences, including a collision he was involved in at another Buc-ee's location, Newcomb feels the gas station could take measures to help with traffic flow.

“Probably some parking lot attendants, maybe another entrance into Buc-ee’s so it’s not so congesting in one spot,” Newcomb suggested. “I know they only have one way in and one way out, so it gets kind of congested.”

Meanwhile, Richmond Police ask drivers from the area to do their part to make the intersection safer.

“It really comes down to following the law,” Davis said. “Watching your speed through there, just knowing that it is highly trafficked. There’s lots of tourists and people who don’t know the area like you do.”

Davis urged the public to avoid speeding through the red light at the intersection, and avoid the potential for a collision in the process.