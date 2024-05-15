Caleb Conley's name added to National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial

WASHINGTON (LEX 18) — Nearly one year ago, Scott County Deputy Caleb Conley was killed during a traffic stop on I-75.

Only days away from the one-year anniversary of his death, his family and friends are spending the week in Washington, D.C., for National Police Week.

Conley is one of 118 fallen officers over the last year.

Despite the months that have passed, Conley’s mom, Jolene, said it feels like it just happened yesterday.

Conley’s colleagues agreed with the sentiment, telling LEX 18 that they can’t believe all the time that’s passed.

Still finding healing, Conley’s family and friends made their way to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C.

One by one, the deputies took turns tracing Conley’s name etched into the limestone so they’d have a piece of the memorial to take back home to Kentucky.

According to Jolene, support from Caleb’s colleagues-turned-family means everything.

“The Sheriff's Department has been wonderful,” said Jolene. “I’m so blessed they’ve been there, especially for Rachel and the kids. They have done every thing imaginable for them and offered us support as well and kept in contact, made sure we were okay and if there was anything that we needed, they were there.”

National Police Week continues Wednesday with a special ceremony on the Capitol grounds for Peace Officers Memorial Day.