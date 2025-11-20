California man charged after scamming elderly citizens in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A California man is facing charges after an investigation revealed that he orchestrated a scam targeting elderly citizens in Franklin County.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, 45-year-old Adil Farooq Saudager of Garden Grove, California, has been charged with engaging in organized crime, theft by deception over $10,000 and impersonating a public servant.

The department said that in the past month, they have investigated two scam cases that resulted in losses of over $100,000 from residents.

Saudager is lodged in the Franklin County Regional Jail on a $500,000 full cash bond.