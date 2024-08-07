Calls to suicide hotline up, New Vista adds more volunteers to help

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Calls to 988, the suicide and crisis lifeline, are up nearly 40 percent across central Kentucky.

That's according to New Vista, so the non-profit has now added more volunteers to meet the community's growing needs.

One of them is David Hafley, who said he is honoring his late son with every call he answers. 18-year-old Tom took his life in 2015.

"Tom was like every other kid. Building go-karts and tree houses and friends, and all the things kids do," said Hafley. "But Tom suffered from mental illness. And he suffered from treatment-resistant depression."

Hafley now wears a bracelet as a reminder of his son and carries a photo of Tom in his wallet. He is also one of eight volunteers New Vista has added to help answer 988 calls.

"It really just felt like something I was called to do, compelled to do," said Hafley.

New Vista reports a 38% increase in local calls to the lifeline in the second year since its launch and a 43% increase over the last 18 months.

"It means more people are aware of the number, and more people are asking for help," said Darcy Miller with New Vista.

When someone in Central Kentucky calls the 24-7 hotline, they'll speak with a volunteer who's trained to de-escalate a crisis and connect them with follow-up resources.

"To wrap up our conversation and have someone say, 'I'm going to be okay,' that's very powerful. and makes it all worthwhile," said Hafley.

New Vista is accepting applications for volunteers. You must live in Kentucky, be 18 or older, and have a high school diploma or GED.

All volunteers receive more than 40 hours of training.

For more information, visit newvista.org/bethelifeline.

And, if you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, 988 is free and available 24-7.

