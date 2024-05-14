'Camp Hero' gives veterans with vision impairment a chance to go fishing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Tuesday morning at Jacobson Park, non-profit organization Camp Hero gave some Kentucky veterans with impaired vision a chance to go fishing with the help of volunteers.

Rocco Besednjak, a veteran and former police officer, founded Camp Hero after a run-in while on duty left him with lifelong injuries.

He decided to dedicate his time to assisting veterans and first responders with injuries or disabilities. On Tuesday, he brought that mission to Jacobson Park.

Volunteers partnered with a handful of veterans who normally wouldn't be able to fish on their own.

"We'll have a spotter with them the whole time, let them know when they're getting a bite, let them know when to set the hook, but they're actually doing all the actions where they get to reel it in," Besednjak said.

Coast Guard veteran John White fished for most of his life, but after he lost his vision 9 years ago, he had to stop.

"I just like the smell of the water and sitting here and enjoy the birds...it's all nice and relaxing," White said.

Tuesday, he was back on the pier with a little help, alongside half a dozen other veterans with similar stories.

"Having a group like this is wonderful. I'm really thankful for it," he said.

