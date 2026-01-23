Camp Hero offering free rides to Fayette Co. healthcare workers during storm

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A central Kentucky nonprofit is stepping up this weekend to make sure healthcare workers can get to work safely during winter weather.

Camp Hero is offering free transportation services, even launching a new app to streamline ride requests for healthcare staff in Fayette County.

Rocco Besednjak founded Camp Hero to give back to wounded veterans and first responders. This weekend, he's extending that mission by providing free rides to work for healthcare staff facing challenging road conditions.

Snowy roads will be no match for his Ram 2500 Power Wagon and his drive to help the community.

"Having a servant's heart, I'm rewarded by doing things for others," Besednjak said.

This isn't the first year Besednjak has offered free rides, but he is making the process easier for healthcare workers in Fayette County. He programmed an app workers can use to schedule pickups.

"It would take all their information, where they need to go, and when," Besednjak said.

Find the app here.

With three vehicles ready to go, he estimates they'll complete 160 rides Monday through Saturday, covering hundreds of miles across Lexington.

"It's well worth it to me, just to be able to know I'm helping people out and giving them a way to get to work safely when they didn't have one otherwise," Besednjak said.

The free rides are limited and available on a first-come, first-serve basis. They're also limited to within Fayette County lines.

