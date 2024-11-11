Camp Nelson National Cemetery continues tradition of honoring our nation's veterans

JESSAMINE CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — A Veteran’s Day ceremony at Camp Nelson National Cemetery issued a heartfelt thanks to our veterans, as well as a reminder of the sacrifices our nation’s heroes have made.

Monday's ceremony brought with it a range of emotions. For Roy Delaney, who served in Vietnam with the Air Force, there’s a sense of patriotic pride.

“I’m carrying the Air Force flag when they do the medleys of all the services, and it’s an honor to be able to do that,” said Delaney. “We’re honoring all those that served in the services and the life that they put forth for each one of us.”

Delaney joins American Legion Post 63 from Nicholasville in bearing the flags of our nation’s service branches. Along with the patriotism, the ceremony at Camp Nelson also carries a celebration of the service men and women who returned home.

Keynote speaker William O. Moore, a Vietnam Veteran, shared a moment of reuniting with a group of fellow veterans and their families at Quantico.

“They told their wives, ‘this is the man who is the reason we are home. He got us home.’ I said, ‘that’s not true. We all got us home. And you got me home.’”

While thanking those who returned for their service, the backdrop of the cemetery provided a solemn reminder of the sacrifices of those who didn’t come back.

“I’ve been here several years,” said Delaney. “When you come here, you feel it. You feel what they’ve done, because you’ve been there. Even though you’re still alive, you know that they’ve served just like we did. And it’s just an honor to be able to do that. I thank God every day that I’m able to do that.”

Another touching moment from the ceremony occurred when PVT Glendell Bennett took the stage. PVT Bennett is a 100-year-old WWII veteran who spent time serving with the Tuskegee Airmen in America and the Red Ball Express in Europe. He shared just a few words about his view of the symbolism of the American flag.

“That flag means to me freedom, victory, pride, and hope for tomorrow.”

From those on stage to the men and women congregating after the ceremony, each veteran has their own story. Even so, they share the same "why."

“We did it because we love our country,” said Delaney. “We’re just honored to be able to serve and do things; still serve, still do things for the service all the time.”

