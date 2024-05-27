Camp Nelson National Cemetery hosts Memorial Day ceremony

JESSAMINE CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — Old Glory waved from half mast over a somber ceremony at Camp Nelson National Cemetery.

“The orderly aligned white headstones surrounding us here today remind us that freedom is not free,” said BG Brian Wertzler from the podium.

The headstones filled the rolling hills, each one with a small American flag sticking out of the ground in front of the stone.

“It was great,” said veteran Chuck Wells. “I couldn’t ask for any better service. I try to come out every Memorial Day and every Veterans Day to remember and celebrate those who come before us.”

“You’ve got to honor and respect your veterans,” said Roy Hall, a veteran serving on the color guard for the event. “I think it’s less than 1% of all the people now in the United States are veterans. So if you’re gonna keep this country free, you’re gonna have to honor your veterans.”

Hosted by the Central Kentucky Veterans Committee (CKVC), the cemetery packed with patriots, honoring the memories of the men and women laid to rest on the grounds.

“We will shed tears and enjoy fond memories of those who have gone before us,” said Wertzler.

News Memorial Day at Lexington Cemetery: Annual service to honor fallen heroes Michael Berk

Established in 1863 during the Civil War, Camp Nelson became a burial site for Union soldiers. Since, it has become the final resting place for more than 12,000 servicemembers who died protecting our nation.

During the event, friends, family, and fellow veterans spent time sharing past experiences and remembering those no longer with us.

“Well, I had a squad leader who really looked after our squad,” said Hall. “I took over for him once he got killed in Vietnam. A guy by the name of Bill Downing from Oklahoma, so I honor him.”

Throughout the cemetery, families and friends walked, placing flowers and flags at the headstones of loved ones. In one row, a family gathered, small children staying quiet as they watched in youthful reverence.

A few rows down, a woman knelt, likely reflecting on the memories of a loved one. Up the hill, a man walked to the end of a row and bent down next to a tombstone. After some time, he took a quick photo before standing up, saluting, and walking off.

The ceremony and the hours after present a stark reminder of people slowly paying back on an unpayable debt that each and every American owes to those who paid an ultimate price, protecting our nation.

