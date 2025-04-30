Campbellsville University to end undergraduate programs at Harrodsburg Campus

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — Campbellsville University will discontinue undergraduate programs at the school's Harrodsburg location, the Conover Education Center, at the end of the fall 2025 semester.

The university announced the "strategic realignment" on Wednesday. It comes after an April 29 Board of Trustees meeting and "reflects a broader strategic shift to align academic offerings with evolving enrollment trends and student demand," CU said in a press release.

The university "is seizing upon the success of the doctoral Chiropractic program, skilled trades, allied health, cosmetology, and barbering certificates as we expand and deepen work in health sciences, workforce curricula, and expanded partnerships," they went on to say.

Current students and those planning to enroll in higher education at the campus will have the ability to transfer to main campus or CU Online, and student-athletes will be invited to join Campbellsville's junior varsity program.

Efforts will be made to ensure that "each student’s financial aid situation remains comparable and that their out-of-pocket costs do not increase."

“This change allows us to strengthen the programs where we are seeing the most growth and innovation while continuing to provide students with access to high-quality education and career-ready training,” said Dr. Joseph Hopkins, President of Campbellsville University. “We remain deeply committed to the Harrodsburg community and proud of the success of our Chiropractic and Certificate programs.”

CFO and Vice President of Operations Dr. Rush Sherman said that the university is still dedicated to student success, education innovation, and supporting the academic journey of students.

“Although we are discontinuing undergraduate offerings at the Harrodsburg location, we will provide clear pathways for students to continue their education at our main campus or through CU Online, with dedicated support and no increase in out-of-pocket costs. This was a difficult decision, made with great care and a deep commitment to our students’ futures," Sherman said.

The Conover Education Center was established in 2016. According to the university's website, it offers 37 academic programs, eight athletic programs and four residence halls.

Read the full release here.